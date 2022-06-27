Weston Air Festival brings crowds back to Somerset
The roar of jet engines was heard over the Somerset coast once more as the Weston Air Festival returned in its full form after being disrupted by Covid-19.
Organisers said an estimated 200,000 people packed the beach and seafront at Weston-super-Mare at the weekend to see a variety of air displays.
The highlight was the sight of the famous RAF Red Arrows performing their routine over the resort on Sunday afternoon.
The festival began on Saturday afternoon and opened with The Armed Forces Day Parade, which set off from the Grand Pier and made its way down Marine Road.
All eyes then turned to the skies as a variety of teams and individual pilots showed off their skills, including Ian Smith in his bi-plane the Pitts Special and the daring Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers.
The Battle of Britain Hurricane added a touch of heritage to the programme on Sunday, before the Red Arrows performed their incredible routines over the resort.
