Somerset woman 'terrified' by masked man in latex suit
- Published
A woman said she had "the most terrifying experience" of her life when she saw a masked man in a latex suit coming towards her and her boyfriend as they walked home at night.
Keira Elston, 19, and her partner got out of a taxi in Yatton, Somerset, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.
She said as she was with her boyfriend she was not worrying about someone "popping out of the darkness".
Police said they are keeping an open mind about links to previous incidents.
Ms Elston said that as they approached the Claverham Road roundabout her boyfriend suddenly said "Keira, there's a man".
"By the time we saw him he was very close and my boyfriend just told me to run," she said.
Ms Elston said: "I'm still really shaken up by it. I've got the image in my head of him walking towards me and staring and I did not have a clue what his intention was.
"I dread to think what would have happened if I have been on my own."
Previous sightings
She said as he walked towards them he stopped and stood with his legs shoulder width apart and his arms out "like he was proud. Like he wanted me to remember it".
Avon and Somerset Police said officers found "no trace" of the man during a search of the area.
They said they were keeping an "open mind" whether there is a link to previous incidents in which "a similarly-dressed man caused alarm to people in the Claverham and Yatton areas".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk