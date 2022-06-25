New Burnham health hub will offer treatment close to home
Residents of a coastal town will no longer have to make long journeys for routine medical tests thanks to a new NHS service.
A new "community investigation hub" has opened at Burnham-on-Sea Community Hospital, Somerset.
It will allow patients to have blood tests and routine investigations without travelling to Taunton.
The new service could be rolled out across all 13 primary care networks in Somerset if successful.
The investigation hub will be run by the North Sedgemoor primary care network
The announcement comes shortly after the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust - which runs both Musgrove Park Hospital and Somerset's community hospitals - had to step in to take over the cancer diagnostics centre in Taunton after Rutherford Diagnostics went into liquidation.
The new community investigation hub in Burnham-on-sea is, like the diagnostic centre, part of a wider move within the NHS to undertake diagnostic testing away from busy acute hospitals, following a report by former national cancer director Professor Sir Mike Richards, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Julia Holman, the community investigation hub's programme manager, said: "We're really pleased to be able to offer this service closer to the homes of people in the north Sedgemoor area.
"The hub is in effect a walk-in service so patients can access it any day of the week as long as they are feeling well."
"This is very much in the vision for the future of the community hospitals, and we will continue to develop health and wellbeing hubs at all of the hospitals where these type of healthcare services could be offered."
Debbie Sinclair, the assistant practitioner who runs the community investigation hub, added: "We've seen a really big demand from patients so far, which seems to be growing every week.
"Patients have told us that they like the convenience of visiting their local community hospital rather than going into a district general hospital or to their busy GP practice."
