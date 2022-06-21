Ex-soldier Collin Reeves jailed for life for murdering neighbours
A former soldier has been jailed for at least 38 years for murdering his neighbours after a long-running dispute about parking.
Collin Reeves, 35, killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset on 21 November 2021.
He stabbed Mrs Chapple, 33, six times in her chest and shoulder and Mr Chapple, 36, six times while their children slept upstairs.
Reeves was handed a life sentence, with minimum term of 38 years.
Reeves, who had denied murder, was convicted at Bristol Crown Court last week after a jury took five hours to deliberate.
During the trial, the court was told the neighbours' rows escalated to the point that both Reeves' wife Kayley and Mrs Chapple had told their friends they were anxious about bumping into each other on the school run.
On the night of the killing, Reeves climbed a fence and entered the Chapple's house via their back door.
