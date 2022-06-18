RSPCA in Somerset condemns airgun shooting of gulls
Two herring gulls have died following an airgun attack which the RSPCA has described as "completely senseless".
The injured birds were discovered in the gardens of two properties in Friarn Avenue in Bridgwater.
One was already dead while the second was so badly injured it had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.
RSPCA animal rescue officer, Alison Sparks, said: "It beggars belief that people are callously targeting animals in this way."
X-rays taken at the RSPCA's West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton confirmed that both of the birds had been shot with an airgun, with pellets clearly visible on the scans.
One of the birds was shot in the wing, while the other had a wound to the upper chest area.
Gulls, their eggs and their nests, are protected by law and it is illegal to intentionally kill, take or injure them, except under licence.
Ms Sparkes, who attended on Monday night, said: "Both birds appear to have been deliberately shot and sustained horrible injuries as a result.
"Sadly, completely senseless attacks like this are not an uncommon occurrence for RSPCA officers. Finding animals who have been subjected to cruelty like this is upsetting.
"It's very worrying that people are taking pot-shots at birds like this in a residential area, and I would urge anyone with information to contact the RSPCA."
Last year the RSPCA received 454 calls about animals being shot, injured or killed with air guns, although the charity believes these numbers do not show the full extent of the problem.
The charity said it wants to see stricter regulations around owning an air weapon in both England and Wales.
