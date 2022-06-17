Ex-soldier Collin Reeves guilty of murdering neighbours
A former soldier has been found guilty of murdering his neighbours while their children slept upstairs.
Collin Reeves, 35, stabbed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple inside the couple's house on Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on 21 November.
Reeves denied murder, saying he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning at the time.
However a jury at Bristol Crown Court convicted him of murder and he will be sentenced at a later date.
The family of Mr and Mrs Chapple said in a statement: "No verdict will bring back our beautiful Jennifer and Stephen.
"If anything, these past 10 days have prolonged us finding out how Jennifer and Stephen spent their final moments.
"The support of our friends and family has been what has got us through the past seven months.
"We now ask that we are left to process this in our own way, to be able to grieve properly and move forward as best we can."
Reeves looked at the floor while his guilty verdict was returned, while the family of Mr and Mrs Chapple held hands as the verdict was returned.
