Jennifer and Stephen Chapple: Ex-soldier not mentally ill during killings
A former soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death while their children slept was not mentally ill, two psychiatrists have said.
Instead, Collin Reeves was suffering from "mild depression" when he killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset.
Mr Reeves, 35, admits manslaughter but denies murder - blaming his actions on acute post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The trial continues.
Giving evidence at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, forensic psychiatrist Dr Lucy Bacon, for the defence team, concluded that his symptoms were not consistent with acute PTSD.
'Hyper vigilant'
This was because he was not "hyper vigilant" - a symptom of the condition which is often seen in soldiers where they feel a constant sense of threat.
Dr Bacon diagnosed his depression as moderate, because he was still able to function in some aspects of his life, such as going to work or going for a run, and worried about providing for his family.
Dr Bacon said: "I would definitely say depression is a relevant factor in Mr Reeves' actions.
"I wouldn't say depression caused him to do what he did, but I think, if you're looking at the totality of it, having depression played a part in it."
She added: "From my point of view I don't think it met the criteria of diminished responsibility."
While at the police station, he gave his name as "Lance Corporal Collin Reeves" and gave his service number, and seemed confused as to why he was there.
Dr Bacon said it appeared that the defendant had "regressed" to his training.
Dr John Sandford, a forensic psychiatrist for the prosecution, said Mr Reeves' loss of memory of the killings was consistent with "dissociative amnesia" and is common in cases of domestic violence homicide.
"This is nothing to do with depression - it's a reaction to a traumatic act, something that is usually a reaction to something you've done rather than something done to you," Dr Sandford said.
He also diagnosed Mr Reeves with mild depression, adding that it was a normal response for someone who was unhappy in his job and marriage.
Mr Reeves and his family lived next door to the Chapples in Dragon Rise in the new-build development, and had fallen out over parking in May 2021.
There had been a number of angry exchanges between them.
The jury previously heard how Mr Reeves attacked his neighbours shortly after his wife Kayley told him she wanted a temporary separation.
The Afghanistan veteran, who served with the Royal Engineers, used the ceremonial dagger he had been given when he left the Army.
The trial continues.
