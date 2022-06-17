Yeovil closed care home could become 'Boutique' shared house
A former care home could be converted into a shared home for up to 20 people.
The Cool Runnings Too care home in The Park, in Yeovil provided care for up to 12 elderly adults for more than 20 years before its recent closure.
Rob Cos of Bellvy Ltd has submitted its plans to build the "high-end boutique style" house of multiple occupancy (HMO).
South Somerset District Council expects to make a decision later in the year.
The plans include an increase to the number of car parking spaces from six to ten, with two new motorcycle spaces also being provided, the Local Democracy Reporting Service was told.
As part of the HMO government guidelines, communal facilities, such as the kitchen, bathroom and garden will all be shared.
HMOs containing more than five households are required to obtain a licence from the council to be able to operate.
'Desirable location'
A spokesman for MW Consultancy, representing the applicant, said the site would consist of 20 single occupancy sections and would be marketed at "the highest calibre" of professionals based at local businesses.
The target resident will be doctors and nurses due to the close proximity to the hospital, trainee vets due to the close proximity of a practice on Preston Road, lecturers at Yeovil College and individuals working at Leonardo Helicopters.
"The creation of this HMO will allow professionals who wish to live and work in the area the opportunity to do so in a sustainable and desirable location."
Numerous HMOs have been created in Bridgwater as part of a number of measures to offset a large influx of workers associated with the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station.
