Bridgwater's old hospital could become training centre
By Ruth Bradley
Political reporter, BBC Somerset
- Published
The former Bridgwater Hospital could become a training centre for health and social care staff.
The NHS and local councils are bidding to the government for £18m to buy back and redevelop the derelict town centre buildings, which were sold to a hotel developer five years ago.
Local authorities said it would become a centre of excellence for health and social care.
The hospital moved to a new site near the M5 in 2014.
Sedgemoor District Council will put the £18m bid into the government's Levelling Up Fund in July, with a decision expected in the autumn.
'Difficult building'
"There's been quite a few issues of vandalism and so on which have allowed water to get in, so the building is under pressure. An empty building is a difficult building to look after," said Doug Bamsey, deputy chief executive, Sedgemoor District Council.
Mr Bamsey said their plan would provide training and skills in a high-demand sector and also bring life back to a historic building.
There would be new buildings constructed at the back with the old building on Salmon Parade also kept.
"There's very much potential there to bring it back into really positive use, and this project does that, while delivering really important training, training and opportunities for not only the sector, in terms of health and social care, but also the community in terms of jobs," said Mr Bamsey.
