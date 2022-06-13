Jennifer and Stephen Chapple: Man feels 'ashamed' of killing neighbours
- Published
A former soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death with a ceremonial dagger, has told a court he feels "ashamed and disgusted" with himself.
Collin Reeves, 35, admits the manslaughter of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but denies their murder.
He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he killed the married couple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on 21 November.
Mr Reeves told the court earlier he did not know why he had killed them.
"I feel ashamed, [and] disgusted with myself after what I've done, taking Stephen and Jennifer's life while their children slept," he said.
"I can't imagine the pain and suffering for their families and friends and their two boys, knowing they can never see their mum and dad again because of me," he added.
The trial previously heard how he entered his neighbours' house from the rear after climbing over the fence separating their properties, before attacking them while their two children slept upstairs.
Mrs Chapple, 33, suffered six stab wounds to her upper chest and shoulder, causing fatal injuries to a major blood vessel and her heart.
Her 36-year-old husband was found close to the rear door and had also suffered six stab wounds, as well as three other minor injuries.
The trial continues.
