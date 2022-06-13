Jennifer and Stephen Chapple: Man feels 'ashamed' of killing neighbours
A former soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death with a ceremonial dagger, has told a court he feels "ashamed and disgusted" with himself.
Collin Reeves, 35, admits the manslaughter of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but denies their murder.
He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he killed the married couple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on 21 November.
Mr Reeves told the court earlier he did not know why he had killed them.
"I feel ashamed, [and] disgusted with myself after what I've done, taking Stephen and Jennifer's life while their children slept," he said.
"I can't imagine the pain and suffering for their families and friends and their two boys, knowing they can never see their mum and dad again because of me," he added.
The trial previously heard how he entered his neighbours' house from the rear after climbing over the fence separating their properties, before attacking them while their two children slept upstairs.
Mrs Chapple, 33, suffered six stab wounds to her upper chest and shoulder, causing fatal injuries to a major blood vessel and her heart.
Her 36-year-old husband was found close to the rear door and had also suffered six stab wounds, as well as three other minor injuries.
Giving evidence at Bristol Crown Court, Mr Reeves, who served in the 59 Commando Squadron of the Royal Engineers, was asked if he had been trained to kill.
He confirmed he had, but had not killed anyone during his time in the army.
He said that he "drank heavily and often" after returning from Afghanistan and admitted that he had struck his wife during arguments.
"Little minor things result in an argument and yes I hit her," he told the jury.
He also told the court he had experienced domestic violence when he was growing up.
Since leaving the Army, Mr Reeves said he found working as a lorry driver "very lonely" and in November 2021 he thought about taking his own life.
"I was thinking of disappearing. There were a lot of days when I wouldn't speak to anyone, he added.
He said his relationship with his wife had been "strained" at the time.
The trial has previously heard Mr Reeves' wife Kayley had told him she wanted a trial separation, minutes before the attack.
Parking dispute
Mr Reeves had been involved in a long-running dispute with the Chapples over designated parking on the new-build housing development.
Ten days before the killings, Mr Reeves allegedly verbally abused Mrs Chapple outside her house following an earlier exchange between the victim and Mr Reeves' wife.
Psychiatrist Dr Lucy Bacon told the jury Mr Reeves was not suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the army.
She concluded he had symptoms of moderate depression, but there was nothing to suggest it undermined his ability to form a rational judgment or exercise self-control, and the defence of diminished responsibility did not apply.
The trial continues.
