Children left 'shaken' after sexual assault in Frome
- Published
Two children were inappropriately touched by a man in a park over the Jubilee weekend, police said.
Avon and Somerset Police is investigating the incident which happened at Victoria Park in Frome at around 16:00 BST on Sunday 5 June.
PC Vittoria Radaelli said the secondary school aged children are "shaken but unharmed". The force is offering them support during this time.
The offender is described as a 6ft tall white man, between 50-65 years old.
The man has white hair, wore glasses and spoke with a British accent.
PC Radaelli said: "The victims have shown great strength in coming forward. No child should be subjected to these kind of unwanted advances."
Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk