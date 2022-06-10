Glastonbury: Dawn Lewis to face trial over Glenn Richards' murder
- Published
A woman will face trial in October over the murder of a man in Glastonbury at Easter.
Dawn Lewis, 53, of Chilkwell Street in the Somerset town, denied the murder of 61-year-old Glenn Richards during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.
She spoke to confirm her name and plea at the hearing on Friday.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Richards died from multiple stab wounds and died at a home on Chilkwell Street on 18 April.
