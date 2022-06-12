Small Somerset village hosts more than 30 Ukrainian refugees
More than 10 families in a small Somerset village have taken 30 Ukrainian refugees into their homes between them.
Oakhill has just 750 residents, including Rob Westell who is hosting student Ira.
Mr Westell said: "There's a lot of nice caring people that live here."
The villagers want to inspire other communities to open their doors and think about sponsoring refugees in need of a place to stay.
The Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched by the government on 14 March and allows people living in the UK to sponsor a named Ukrainian national, or family, to come to live with them if they have suitable accommodation to offer.
Mr Westell mentioned the scheme on the local village Facebook page and several families came forward and said they would like to take part.
Vicki Bridges, who has been hosting Maryna and her son Vlad since April, said: "In our road we have quite a few families.
"We're just overwhelmed at how well it's gone and how Maryna and Vlad have fitted in, and the other day he said, 'I've got two mums'."
The United Nations (UN) said more than 14 million people had fled their homes in Ukraine since February's Russian invasion, and about half of those have left for other countries.
Thousands of British families who have signed up for the Homes for Ukraine scheme have criticised how long it has taken for visas to be issued.
The UK government has defended how long it takes and said it must carry out security and background checks on all sponsors, before visas are issued, and at least one council visit to a sponsor's property.