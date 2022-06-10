Mondli Khumalo: Cricketer reunited with family after attack
- Published
A young cricketer has been reunited with his family as he continues to recover from an attack that initially left him in a coma.
Mondli Khumalo was assaulted near the Green Dragon pub in Friarn Street, Bridgwater, at 03:00 BST on 29 May.
He has undergone three brain operations and is making "phenomenal" progress, said friend and team-mate Lloyd Irish.
Mr Khumalo's mother Sbonjile and uncle Sakhelephi arrived from South Africa on Wednesday and are now at his bedside.
The 20-year-old has represented South Africa under-19s and has been playing as an overseas professional for North Petherton Cricket Club.
Since waking from a coma, the young bowler's condition has continued to improve and he is now able to walk around the ward at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, as well as catch a sponge ball, which even surprised the nurses caring for him, said Mr Irish.
"The progress has been just phenomenal," he said.
"The catching, the hand-eye co-ordination - to have that back already is just unbelievable.
"We were just in total shock, the nurses were as well - one of them said, 'in 25 years working here I've never seen anything like this'," he added.
A crowdfunder to support Mr Khumalo has now raised almost £25,000 and part of the money helped to pay for his family to fly over from South Africa to support him.
"To be honest with you it's been a tough time for the family to see everyone at home crying," said his uncle, Sakhelephi Khumalo.
"It took us a week to start eating something. It was really shocking for us but to see him in this condition now, we are really proud.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk