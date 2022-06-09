Jennifer and Stephen Chapple: Ex-solider 'not the same' after Afghan tour
An ex-soldier who killed a couple in their home while their children slept upstairs had "bottled up his feelings" about war in Afghanistan, a jury heard.
Collin Reeves admits manslaughter but has denied murdering Stephen and Jennifer Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on 21 November.
Mr Reeves' wife Kayley said the 34-year-old told her prior to the killings his "head's not in the right place".
She had told him she wanted a trial separation minutes before the attack.
Taking the stand at Bristol Crown Court earlier, she said the former army commando never talked about the time he spent in Afghanistan between 2008 and 2009.
"He hasn't been the same since he came back from Afghan," she added.
"He just bottles it up, he never talks about his feelings."
Mr Reeves, of Norton Fitzwarren, had been involved in a long-running dispute with the Chapples over parking spaces, the court heard.
Jurors were told he launched a frenzied minute-long attack on the couple in their living room, stabbing both "multiple times".
Mrs Chapple, 33, suffered six stab wounds to her upper chest and shoulder, causing fatal injuries to a major blood vessel and her heart, prosecutor Adam Feest QC said.
Her 36-year-old husband was found close to the rear door and had also suffered six stab wounds, as well as three other minor injuries.
The trial continues.
