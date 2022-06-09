'Predatory' ex-scoutmaster Andrew Gibson jailed for historic abuse
- Published
A "predatory" ex-scoutmaster has been jailed for 16 years for sexually abusing boys over three decades.
Andrew Gibson, from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, used his position as a scoutmaster, and later as a warden on Lundy Island, Devon, to target five boys aged between 11 and 13.
The 84-year-old carried out his crimes between the late 1970s and mid-1990s.
Gibson was convicted of 11 counts of indecent assault, and sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.
Det Con Katrina Collier, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Gibson is a predatory offender who engineered opportunities to sexually abuse boys who should have been able to trust him.
"This abuse has tormented many of those boys ever since and thirty years on the impact is still clear."
'Bravery and courage'
She said that she hoped the conviction would help other victims of abuse to come forward.
"We do not underestimate the bravery and courage it takes to stand up in court and recount what happened and I'd like to thank all of the victims in this case for supporting what has been a lengthy investigation and court process.
"Even if offences have been committed years ago, we can and will investigate them thoroughly," added Det Con Collier.
In addition to a 16-year custodial sentence, Judge William Hart also ordered Gibson to spend a year on extended licence after his release.
The Crown Prosecution Service's Laura Opie welcomed the "lengthy prison sentence" and said that Gibson's position in the scouts "gave him access to young children and he exploited this over many years, abusing boys in his care".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk