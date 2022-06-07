Football pitches to replace green space in Bridgwater
An unused green space in Bridgwater will soon become a major sports hub for residents through a link-up with the town's football club.
The Bristol Road playing fields lie between the railway line and the A38, near The Parade housing development.
The space used to host four football pitches, but is now used primarily by dog-walkers after it fell into disuse.
It will now become a community sports facility with Bridgwater United Football Club at its heart.
Sedgemoor District Council voted unanimously to transfer the space to the Bridgwater United Community Sports Trust under a 75-year lease.
The site will accommodate matches for Bridgwater United Football Club - though they will remain based at the Fairfax Park stadium on College Way.
It hopes to eventually create several pitches, two hard court multi-use games areas and a community pavilion, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The site will include a play park, a dog walking area and a picnic area. Parking will also be provided nearby.
Adam Murry, chief executive officer of Bridgwater United, said the facility would expand the "safe environment" the club created for young people.
"We got them involved with professional coaches - it was like we had given them a million pounds each.
"I truly believe that it would be an amazing project and facility for the surrounding areas of the town and branching out even further."
Several objections were raised to the lease - including concerns about anti-social behaviour, noise and access between the site and the A38.
However, Councillor Mark Healey, portfolio holder for commercial and asset management, said those with concerns should "look at the good things which will be coming out of this in the future".
A full planning application is expected to come before the council's development committee later in the year.
