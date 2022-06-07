Private cancer care provider collapses into liquidation
- Published
A private oncology centre with sites across the UK has collapsed into liquidation after the number of people it treated dropped during Covid-19.
Rutherford Health has bases in Taunton, Bedlington, Newport, Reading and Liverpool.
In a statement, it said it had made offers to the NHS for contracts but they didn't raise enough income.
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust's chief executive Peter Lewis said it was arranging new care for patients.
A spokesperson for NHS England, which was responsible for commissioning Rutherford, said it will do all it can to ensure cancer care continues as normal and that patients affected will be contacted soon.
The company offered a range of cancer treatments including radio and chemotherapy, diagnostic imaging and supportive care services to both NHS and private patients.
Rutherford's Taunton base was originally contracted to provide care for another three years.
It will stop treating patients this Thursday.
'Challenging trading'
The group was established in 2015, and has spent over £240m building cancer centres across the country.
"Covid has been damaging for us as fewer patients were presenting with cancer side effects during lockdowns...this meant fewer patients were presenting to our centres," said interim CEO Sean Sullivan.
"The cost of infrastructure combined with the impacted patient flow presented extremely challenging trading conditions.
"We made several offers to the NHS [for not-for-profit contracts] and whilst we secured some, they were insufficient," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk