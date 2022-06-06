Somerset pageant members reflect on Jubilee procession
- Published
West Country artists who took part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in London have spoken of their pride after returning home.
Bridgwater's Guy Fawkes Carnival team built a bespoke float which joined hundreds of other performers in London.
"Most people had probably never seen a carnival float like that before," said liaison officer Alan Windsor.
The float they created will be on display again at the traditional carnival in Bridgwater on 5 November.
"We worked together with different carnival clubs to make this," Mr Windsor said.
"The guys worked hard, new friendships were made, but come November 5 we will reform our old rivalries," he added.
Three acts from Bridgwater and Bristol headed to London - the Guy Fawkes Carnival from Somerset, and Cirque Bijou and Trigger from Bristol.
Angie Bual, creative director of Trigger, said the procession brought people of all ages and cultures together.
Her team made a giant dragon puppet called The Hatchling which led the third section of the pageant and had a wingspan that bridged the width of the Mall.
Ms Bual said: "We were reflecting on the diversity of the southwest elements. It's an interesting area where there's so many physical performers but so much ingenuity.
"The crowds were enormous. The diversity of people not just in the pageant, but people in the audience were reflective of the diversity of Britain and that was brilliant to see.
"I'm still tingling being part of it. We'll never get those audience numbers again," she said.
