Platinum Jubilee: Taunton's Corgi trail launched
- Published
A trail of decorated wooden corgis has been created through a town in Somerset to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Local artists have designed and painted 30 life-size 2D corgi figures to be displayed in Taunton for the summer.
A map of their locations is available and it is hoped people will discover different parts of the town as they try to find all of the corgis.
Alongside the main trail there is also a Puppy Trail of smaller dogs created by local pupils.
Community interest company GoCreate and Taunton Trails decided on the idea after last year's "Follow Your Heart" trail proved popular.
"Corgis seemed like something that all ages could engage with" artist and organiser Liz Hutchin said.
"They're all numbered and there's a map, so it shouldn't be too difficult for people to tick them all off."
Fellow artist and organiser Jenny Keogh said: "They're all named after the Queen's corgis.
"The trail is so family friendly and our young people can learn a bit more about the Queen doing it."
Local firms were offered the opportunity to sponsor a corgi and keep it afterwards.
"I think last year really showed the impact a trail can make on a town and the businesses located there," artist and organiser Susie Thomas said.
"People came from near and far to do the trail, discovered new shops, enjoyed the town and spread the word.
"It's a great initiative and allows families to enjoy an activity in the town while also using the local businesses" she said.
Both the main trail guide and a puppy trail sheet can be collected from Taunton Visitor Centre from 1 June, and it will run until 31 August.
