Iraqi trial of British geologist Jim Fitton is postponed
- Published
A retired British geologist facing the death penalty for allegedly attempting to remove artefacts from Iraq faces a further two weeks in a holding cell after his trial was postponed.
Jim Fitton, 66, who is originally from Bath, collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery during a recent geology and archaeology tour of the country.
Mr Fitton has insisted he had no idea he was breaking Iraqi laws.
"This is the last thing Jim needs," said Mr Fitton's son-in-law Sam Tasker.
His family had hoped judges would come to a decision during a second court hearing on Sunday.
Mr Fitton collected the items as souvenirs while visiting a site in Eridu, in Iraq's south east.
He was arrested alongside German tourist, Volker Waldmann, after the items were found in their possession at Baghdad airport on 20 March.
Iraqi officials have said the fragments could be considered as archaeological pieces as they date back more than 200 years.
Baghdad's felony court postponed the case following a request by the defence team for Mr Waldmann.
His defence lawyer, Furat Kubba, argued more information was needed about the historical significance of the 12 items found in their possession.
Bath's Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse said it was a "frustrating outcome".
"I am thinking of Jim again today, another two weeks in a holding cell is a cruel ordeal, this situation could have been avoided if the Foreign Office acted earlier," said Ms Hobhouse.
Both defendants could face the death penalty, according to Iraqi law, but it has been suggested such an outcome is unlikely.
Mr Tasker, 27, who lives in Bath, Somerset, said: "We remain hopeful that the judge will see Jim's innocence when the hearing resumes."
The Foreign Office has said it cannot interfere with the judicial process of another country and has made clear its opposition to the death penalty.