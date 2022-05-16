Taunton medical practices hit in double-arson attack
- Published
A CCTV image has been released of a man after two medical practices in Taunton, Somerset were hit by arson attacks.
The Crown Medical Practice in Venture Way was targeted at 22:30 BST on 27 April and St James Medical Centre, Coal Orchard, was damaged 30 minutes later.
A suspect was seen climbing on both buildings before attempting to set a fire in their roof and loft space.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary has released an image of a man they wish to speak to about it.
In a statement, the force said he "may have information which could help their inquiry" and urged anyone with information about his identity or the crimes to get in touch.
The offender is described as being white, and was wearing cargo trousers, a raincoat, baseball hat and Adidas trainers at the time. He was also wearing a face mask.
Since the attack, officers have increased high-visibility patrols in the area.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk