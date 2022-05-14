Bath bus passengers injured in incident with lorry
A man, woman and child who were passengers on a bus have been injured after an incident involving a lorry.
Emergency services were called to the A367 Wellsway in Bath just after 13:20 BST on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The three passengers were travelling on the 174 bus when they were injured, a force spokesperson added.
They were all taken to hospital, with the woman suffering "potentially life-changing" injuries.
The Wellsway is currently closed between Banwell Road and Oolite Grove and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to get in touch with the police.
