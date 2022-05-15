Heidi Loughlin defies medics to survive 7 years with terminal cancer
A mother who was given just 12 months to live in 2015 has defied doctors and said she was "stubbornly" clinging on to life.
Heidi Loughlin, from Portishead, found out she had breast cancer when she was pregnant with Ally Louise Smith.
She delayed treatment to have Ally 12 weeks prematurely but Ally sadly died shortly after birth.
"It's amazing to outlive my prognosis and everyone is scratching their heads why I'm still here," Ms Loughlin said.
She has credited her survival to good mental health and exercise.
"I don't think about cancer half the time, I think about the great things I'm going to do next year.
Ms Loughlin attends chemotherapy every three weeks and said she hoped to leave a legacy for her other children.
"When I got my cancer diagnosis, my sons were one and two and all I could think was that they wouldn't remember me.
"If I were to die next week, my children would know their mum was brave, stubborn and funny.
"I get the privilege of leaving behind excellent memories for my kids," she said.
Ms Loughlin also paid tribute to Deborah James.
The podcaster recently announced she was in the end-stages of her cancer journey.
"Rather than give up and say 'I'm a cancer patient' Deborah has raised so much awareness.
"She has shown people that you can live with stage 4 cancer.
"It's hard to see her like that, but it's amazing what Deborah has achieved in her time," said Ms Loughlin.
Ms James gave candid interviews on her bowel cancer diagnosis as part of the BBC's You, Me, and the Big C podcast.
A fundraiser for her Bowelbabe Cancer Research Fund has since raised over £4.5 million after she announced she had returned home to die.
