Rise in repair shops as people try to reduce waste
- Published
A rise in environmental consciousness combined with the current cost of living crisis has seen a number of repair shops crop up across the west.
It also follows the unlikely television hit of recent years - The Repair Shop.
In Ilminster, Somerset, a brand new Share and Repair Shop proved so popular it had to close it doors for a couple of weeks just to catch up.
It has now reopened on national Big Fix Day, which has also seen the launch of the Sea Mills repair Cafe in Bristol.
The two women behind the Ilminster project, Sarah Hunt and Natalie Wainwright, said they have been "blown away" by the support they have received since opening in February.
"When we first started the project, we had no idea how well received it would be," Ms Wainwright said.
"It seemed like people were storing up items to bring in when we opened, because there really was a rush in the first couple of weeks.
"We thought that may tail off, but that level of work has been maintained and we are continuing to try and grow our team of volunteer repairers."
The shop aims to provide a not-for-profit share and repair service, reducing the over consumption of items and fixing others to save them from landfill.
It is currently filled with items from children's wooden book ends through to toasters, battery operated strimmer's, paper shredders and a music box, which is waiting to be lovingly restored.
And with people hit by the current cost of living crisis, the shop's owners leave the charges up to peoples' means.
"We are aware currently that people are really struggling," Ms Hunt said.
"So if they can't afford to give us very much, that is fine, but what we do hope is that those who can are generous and that is turning out to be the case and people do give us a nice donation.
"We get loads of people in who are just interested in all things environmental really, so it is great to have a little hub in Ilminster."
In Bristol, the Sea Mills and Coombe Dingle Climate Action Group has launched their repair cafe on Saturday, which they say is in response to the climate crisis.
Heather Keats, chairperson of the group, said: "While a repair cafe is only a small step towards a more regenerative community, it's part of a necessary shift in lifestyle that we all need to make if we want to reduce our waste, our consumption and ultimately, global warming."
A number of volunteers have stepped forward to lend their skills and expertise including repairers for small electrical and mechanical items, sewing repairs, books and even teddy bears.
The group said that support from local residents is "very strong" and it is hoped that a monthly cafe will continue in the community "for months or even years to come".
