Driver killed in railway bridge crash in Standerwick
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in which a man died when his car struck a railway bridge.
The 36-year-old man died at the scene of the accident on Berkley Street, in Standerwick, Frome, Somerset, just before 06:50 BST.
"His family are being supported by a trained liaison officer and our thoughts are with them," said a police spokesperson.
Police have said the man, who has not yet been named, is from the local area.
