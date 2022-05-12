Excitement as hundreds see 'glorious, bright green' fireball

UKMON
All recorded data is shared with the UK Fireball Alliance to calculate trajectory of possible meteorite falls over the UK

Hundreds of sightings of a "bright green" fireball in the night sky have been reported across England.

The UK Network Fireball Alliance (UKFA) said the large fireball was observed over the UK at 23:39 BST on Wednesday and some people heard a sonic boom.

Social media included sightings in Stockport, Southampton, London, Wigan, Manchester, Birmingham, Devon, Cornwall, Plymouth, Wales and Somerset.

The UKFA is asking for images and any video footage to be reported to them.

Richard Kacerek, founder of UK Meteor Network (UKMON), said: "Last night at 00:39 UT 15 UKMON cameras picked up a very large meteor event that we call a fireball, [a] very bright meteor entering Earth's atmosphere over Somerset."

He added: "Visually it was quire spectacular, with a green colour [with the] different colours usually pointing to the composition of the meteoroid."

The UK Fireball Network caught this picture of the fireball over the Bristol Channel at 23:39 BST.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Twitter user Wolfy said: "So I'm in Devon near Dorset and it went over us North towards Somerset and then I heard an explosion about a minute after.

"I have never seen anything that big in my life!

"It lit up the whole sky and then broke into smaller pieces but it was huge. Lit up the night sky blue then broke up into an orange colour", they added.

Twitter user Simon E, based in Somerset, said they saw a "streak of light in the sky and a loud boom over Bridgwater."

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Planetary scientist Ashley James King said 200 reports had been made of fireballs, adding reports are used to work out where the object came from and whether any meteorites had reached the ground.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
UKMON
Preliminary data show Somerset as the end point but the meteorite could have landed in the Bristol Channel

Juliet Brando said they saw the fireball in Hastings and it "burned up bright green... It was like a silent, wrong-trajectory firework. Glorious to see."

Mr Kacerek said: "Preliminary analysis from UKMON data shows terminal altitude around 30km above the ground and velocity of 6.9km/s which is exciting."

He said it showed there was the potential for another fall but "we might need a scuba suite and snorkel as any meteorite most likely fell into the Bristol Channel".

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics