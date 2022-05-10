Recovering addict runs to raise money for youth counsellors
A man who became addicted to prescription painkillers is taking part in a fundraising challenge to support 100 hours of youth counselling.
Rob Jones from Burnham-on-Sea, began running in lockdown and has entered The Great Bristol Run on 25 September.
He became addicted to painkillers after a knee injury in 2008 but said running had helped him on the path to recovery.
Rehabilitation centre Somewhere House said the pandemic was tough for everyone but especially for children.
Mr Jones noticed during lockdown he was so "busy taking care of everyone else" it resulted in a decline in his wellbeing and he resorted to comfort eating.
"I ended up putting on close to three stone in weight - and in February 2021, when we were in yet another lockdown, I decided that enough was enough; I had to do something as I was falling apart without an outlet or a release."
Like many people he turned to running during lockdown for its mental health and physical health benefits.
After his injury, he had to undergo five procedures to rebuild his knee.
He said: "By rights, with my knee, I shouldn't be running."
"When I began, I couldn't run much further than 200m without getting a stitch - but I wasn't going to back down."
"I've stuck with it day-after-day and it's now become a huge part of my routine.
"I've shed over two stone, got fitter than I've ever been and it's given me a massive mental health grounding for the future."
For the past three years, Mr Jones has served as a trustee for Somewhere House Somerset, a charity that provides low-cost therapeutic services to people in need.
Its sister organisation, Somewhere House, offers drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
Somewhere House helped guide Rob, who is close to being nine years drink and drug free, on to his road to recovery.
The charity said: "Covid has been incredibly tough for everyone, but it's been especially traumatic for young people - and we now urgently need to support children's mental health and recovery from this period, while they are still children."
Rob is aims to raise at least £2,500 for the charity by completing the half marathon in September.
He said The Great Bristol Run was "a great opportunity to raise loads of money for a cause that I genuinely believe in; supporting the young people who need our help right now will drive me forward to cross the finish line."
