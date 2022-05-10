Woman attacked in Keynsham field in dog lead row
A woman was attacked after asking the owner of a German Shepherd to put their dog on a lead in a field.
The victim was punched and kicked by a woman in fields off Severus Street in Keynsham, Somerset, at about 13:10 BST on Monday.
She had a newly adopted dog with her at the time.
Footage of the assault has been shared online. Avon and Somerset Police said it was aware of the video and had started an investigation.
The force said it had taken a statement from the victim and her husband adding: "We have identified two people we're keen to talk to and inquiries into the incident are ongoing".
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number 101 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
