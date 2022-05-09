Woman denied NHS dentist in Somerset left in tears with pain
People in Somerset are unable to register as new NHS dentist patients for routine care, an organisation has said.
Healthwatch Somerset said residents in the county are in pain as a result.
One patient described being left in tears after being denied NHS care and told if she wanted to get treatment, she would have to pay £1,100.
People across England are struggling to get dental treatment and being left unable to speak or eat properly.
Lydia Davis, who moved to Bridgwater in early 2020 said she has not been able to find an NHS dentist within a two-hour radius.
The 27-year-old suffers from a form of gum disease called gingivitis meaning her gums frequently bleed when she brushes her teeth. She also needs two new fillings and wisdom teeth removal.
She said she had to seek private care after facing difficulties finding a local NHS provider.
'Brought to tears'
"Sitting in the dentist's office, listening to the list of treatments, the cost of £1,100 brought me to tears," she said.
"Whenever I eat and feel a twinge, my heart drops - I panic that something terrible is happening again. I am anxious all the time.
"It isn't fair for people who earn high salaries to be using a cheap NHS dental service whilst others on low incomes go into debt trying to look after themselves."
According to the patient group, the situation has become so bad the NHS has set up a phoneline to help people access emergency dental care.
Pandemic problems
The organisation said a third of the calls it received since February were about problems accessing NHS dentistry - with many of the calls concerning children, pregnant women and people who cannot afford private dental care.
It also warned that some elderly people in care homes were being struck off NHS dentist lists after not being able to attend an appointment throughout the pandemic.
Many NHS dentists take patients off their lists if they have not attended an appointment in a set amount of time.
The government said it was increasing investment in services to improve access as well as looking to reform the system.
And a spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care added ministers were "committed" to addressing the issues.
