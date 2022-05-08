Appeal after woman hit with bottle in Bath nightclub
Police are appealing for help identifying a man after a woman was hit in the face with a glass bottle.
The 20-year-old was struck around 12:45 GMT in Labyrinth Bar on North Parade in Bath on Saturday, 19 March.
She was taken to hospital for treatment to her facial injuries.
The man police would like to speak to is described as white, around 6ft 2in tall, with dark brown shaggy hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.
