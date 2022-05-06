Jennifer and Stephen Chapple: Man admits killing couple
- Published
A 34-year-old man has admitted killing a young married couple in their home while their children slept upstairs.
Collin Reeves denied the murder of his neighbours Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but admitted their manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.
Mr and Mrs Chapple, who were both in their 30s, died at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on the evening of 21 November 21.
Reeves will face a murder trial at Bristol Crown Court on 8 June.
Appearing at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court, Adam Feast QC, prosecuting, told the court the pleas were not acceptable to the Crown and there would be a trial.
The defendant, who appeared via videolink from HMP Exeter, spoke only to enter his pleas.
He remains in custody.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk