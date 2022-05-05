Local elections 2022: Polls open across Somerset
Polls have opened for more than 100 council seats across Somerset.
A total of 337 candidates are fighting for 110 seats in the council's soon to be abolished district and county electoral system.
Thursday's poll will elect the last set of councillors into this two-tier system before it becomes a unitary authority in 2023.
The council has been controlled by the Conservatives since 2009 with the Liberal Democrats in second place.
As well as candidates from established parties, 20 independents are hoping to be elected.
