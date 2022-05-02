Bath's Claverton Street railway bridge to undergo months of repairs
- Published
Vital repairs to a bridge at one of Bath's main commuter junctions is due to start next month.
Claverton Street railway bridge sits above the A36 at Churchill Bridge roundabout to the south of the city centre.
Network Rail said the work was essential "to ensure the continued safe and reliable running of the railway to, from and through the city".
The work will take place at night from 20 June until 16 October.
The bridge, which is just outside Bath Spa station, needs extensive steel and brickwork repairs.
Between the hours of 06:00 and 19:00, the A36 will be open as usual and train services will remain unaffected throughout.
An overnight diversion route, approved by Bath and North East Somerset Council, will be in place during the refurbishment.
Michael Contopoulos, Network Rail's project director, said: "The Claverton Street railway bridge is a significant piece of rail infrastructure that carries around 17,500 rail passengers in, out and through the city of Bath each day.
"Now it needs important repairs to extend its lifespan and structural integrity.
"To carry out this work safely, we need to close the road underneath the bridge."
Mr Contopoulos said they are aware of the impact a traffic diversion will have and that they have limited work to overnight shifts to minimise disruption.
"We will be doing all we can to complete this work as quickly and quietly as safely possible," he added.
