Frome development would be shunning 'health for greed'
- Published
Allowing 150 houses to be built on the outskirts of a town would effectively be shunning "health for concrete and greed", residents have claimed.
Developers have applied to build the properties and community hub at the southern edge of Frome in Somerset.
But residents say the continuing loss of green spaces would cause long-term damage to people's wellbeing.
Mendip District Council is expected to make a decision by the summer.
Mark Leary said that people's mental well-being is already "fragile" and removing greenfield sites "seems a ludicrous decision".
He added: "There has to be a balance between occupancy and nature, and it appears Frome is desperate to get that balance very wrong and shun health for concrete and greed."
The developer, Gleeson Strategic Land, initially put forward plans for up to 180 homes on the western side of Marston Lane, located off the B3090 Marston Road.
The Fleet-based developer later reduced this to 150 homes, 45 of which would be affordable, and a community hub at the southern edge.
Some councillors and neighbouring residents say the extra traffic and loss of green spaces outweigh any positives, the Local Democracy Reporter Service said.
They also argued that the site is not included in either the council's original Local Plan or the additional allocations within the Local Plan Part II and does not lie within its defined development boundary.
Under the proposals four new access roads would be created onto Marston Lane, including one directly opposite the existing junction with Mason's Way and one near the existing junction with the B3090.
'Rat run'
Caroline Hadfield said that local infrastructure was "already struggling with the amount of people in Frome, and the extra numbers brought in by this development would push this even further".
Paul Collins added that Marston Lane "is already a commuting rat run" and the "introduction of more cars daily onto this lane would be dangerous".
In February, the council's planning board voted to approve two major developments in this area, comprising 249 homes either side of the B3092 The Mount and 198 homes either side of Sandy's Hill Lane, near the town's McDonald's restaurant.
A further site within the Keyford area, between The Mount and Little Keyford Lane, could soon deliver a further 70 homes if revised plans are approved in the coming months.
