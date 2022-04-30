Old buoy sparks bomb scare on Weston-super-Mare beach
An old buoy has sparked a bomb scare in Weston-super-Mare.
A Royal Navy bomb squad was dispatched to the beach in the Somerset town on Saturday morning amid reports that an unexploded bomb had been discovered.
Upon arrival, the team ventured out to the object and quickly discovered that it was in fact harmless.
A bystander told the BBC that they thought it was not a bomb by the "seam down its middle" and the way the team were carrying it.
The Royal Navy has been contacted for comment.
The BBC has been told that the RNLI was alerted to a "suspicious object" in the mud by someone riding a personal watercraft in the mud just beyond the beach on Friday.
'Suspicious object'
Upon further investigation the bomb squad was called - who proceeded to dig it out.
It was quickly discovered that it was a harmless buoy before it was brought to shore on a hovercraft.
One witness - who did not wish to be named - said it was the "most exciting thing to happen in Weston in years".
They added: "I had my doubts whether it was a real bomb because of the seam in the middle and how easily they were lifting it.