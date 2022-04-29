Collision between two HGVs closes northbound M5 in Somerset.

#M5 #Somerset - the southbound carriageway has reopened between J22 (#BurnhamOnSea) and J21 (#WestonSuperMare). Severe delays remain in place. Approx. 12 to 13 miles of congestion, if you're travelling #M5 south please allow an extra 90 minutes on to your current journey time. pic.twitter.com/x9DYcWE7Ev