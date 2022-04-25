Cider lorry fire closes M5 near Clevedon
A lorry carrying cider barrels burst into flames on the M5 motorway in Somerset.
The Weston Ciders vehicle caught fire between junction 20 and junction 19 near Clevedon and closed the northbound carriageway.
Avon and Somerset Police said it remains partially closed, causing long delays.
Highways England said the lorry driver escaped unhurt. It warned motorists to expect disruption.
It said there was currently more than six miles of tailbacks from the scene, adding about 49 minutes to journey times.
The closure was reduced to one lane shortly after 15:00 BST.
