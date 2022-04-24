Clevedon campaigners turn out against seafront changes
- Published
More than 100 residents have gathered to voice their opposition to a controversial £500,000 roadwork scheme.
North Somerset Council plans to make alterations to the current roads and walkways in Clevedon, which it says will "improve" the seafront.
But Save Our Seafront campaigners say the changes will hamper access and damage local businesses.
Spokesperson Cathy Hawkins said: "It is not up to North Somerset Council to impose plans on us that we don't want."
Work is due to start on the changes after the Easter holidays, the council said.
A petition aimed at stopping the proposed alterations gathered more than 4,500 signatures.
The works are part of the Pier to Pier Way between Weston-super-Mare and Clevedon which will be completed in the summer.
The scheme aims to encourage more walking and cycling in the town and includes a new 20mph speed limit alongside a one-way system stretching around Elton Road, Hill Road and the beach.
Speaking to the gathered residents on Saturday, Ms Hawkins added: "We are here because North Somerset Council plan to make this historic seafront a one-way street, remove most of the parking spaces as they are and make it a cycle lane to nowhere.
"We may not have the ability to stop this now, but at least we can show the strength of feeling against this.
"It is about democracy and the rights of residents to say no if we don't want something."
North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for sustainable travel, Mike Solomon, said: "We consulted extensively on the draft proposals in April 2021 and the scheme was amended with local input and knowledge from residents and businesses.
"This scheme is backed by local councillors, Clevedon Town Council, Clevedon Business Improvement District and the Pier Trust.
"Many other interested parties have also helped with the development of the scheme and are in favour of the amended improvements.
"We feel we have the right scheme now and have changed the timescales for implementing it in order to minimise any disruption to businesses during the busy summer and holiday periods."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk