Clevedon charity fundraising after men's shed targeted by arsonists
- Published
A charity set up to help men overcome loneliness is fundraising after its men's shed was targeted twice by suspected arsonists.
Police are investigating the fires at the workshop in Clevedon, North Somerset, which happened around 19:00 on Tuesday and 12:30 BST on Wednesday.
The Clevedon Men's Shed is used to help men improve their mental health.
The group said the fire had caused extensive damage and they were now trying to raise money for repairs.
It took the charity three years of hard work by "mostly elderly retired men" to create the space.
📟🔥20/4 0016hrs | Both pumps mobilised to Princes Hall in Clevedon to a fire involving decking & wood store used as a BBQ area. Fire extinguished using 2x Hose Reels & 1x 45mm Jet. #OnCall #YesYouCan pic.twitter.com/fFDz1V7ZCQ— Clevedon Fire Station (@AFRSClevedon) April 21, 2022
Treasurer David Young posted on the group's Facebook page: "We are asking for donations to help us clear the damage and rebuild our decking, seating overhead pergola, an outside work station and a timber store.
"We've enjoyed building it so much that our Shedders will do so again, I'm sure with renewed vigour.
"We are most probably applying for a grant to increase security, fences, gates, CCTV, floodlights etc, so we're doing that first thing after clearing up the debris."
Following the fires, the charity has raised £2,650 via a Go Fund Me page.
Offenders twice set fire to a decking and seating area behind Clevedon Community Centre in Princes Road.
The workshop is also used for community outreach projects and earlier this year the charity helped to buy a defibrillator for local use.
Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for any information that could help identify the offenders.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk