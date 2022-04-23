Clevedon charity fundraising after men's shed targeted by arsonists

David Young
Treasurer David Young said they will re-build

A charity set up to help men overcome loneliness is fundraising after its men's shed was targeted twice by suspected arsonists.

Police are investigating the fires at the workshop in Clevedon, North Somerset, which happened around 19:00 on Tuesday and 12:30 BST on Wednesday.

The Clevedon Men's Shed is used to help men improve their mental health.

The group said the fire had caused extensive damage and they were now trying to raise money for repairs.

It took the charity three years of hard work by "mostly elderly retired men" to create the space.

Treasurer David Young posted on the group's Facebook page: "We are asking for donations to help us clear the damage and rebuild our decking, seating overhead pergola, an outside work station and a timber store.

"We've enjoyed building it so much that our Shedders will do so again, I'm sure with renewed vigour.

"We are most probably applying for a grant to increase security, fences, gates, CCTV, floodlights etc, so we're doing that first thing after clearing up the debris."

David Young
The fires caused extensive damage to the Clevedon Men's Shed

Following the fires, the charity has raised £2,650 via a Go Fund Me page.

Offenders twice set fire to a decking and seating area behind Clevedon Community Centre in Princes Road.

The workshop is also used for community outreach projects and earlier this year the charity helped to buy a defibrillator for local use.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for any information that could help identify the offenders.

