Lorry stuck on narrow country lane near Wellington in Somerset
- Published
A car transporter, carrying nine cars, has become stuck on a narrow country lane.
Resident Angela Boyd spotted the lorry whilst walking the dog and was "shocked" to see it "wedged" on a lane near Wellington, Somerset.
"I just couldn't believe it, why would such a huge vehicle try and get down such a tiny space", said Angela.
The vehicle is thought to be awaiting rescue, and is only blocking access to a "very small" number of homes.
"It's going to be a massive job pulling that out. The front of the vehicle is jammed right into the side of the lane", Angela continued.
"One of the cars mounted on the lorry has hit into the branch of the oak tree."
The police have been informed about the incident.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk