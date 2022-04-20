Locals oppose development in 'untouched' Somerset village
Residents of a small Somerset village are concerned a new development will "overwhelm" the area.
Plans to transform a farm into 86 new homes in Cheddon Fitzpaine, near Taunton, would more than double the number of local people.
Resident Mark Dirk said it was "almost guaranteed" to cause road problems in the narrow village of around 30 homes.
Landowner Ben Ashton said the project was designed to rectify some of the area's longstanding problems.
Residents were able submit their thoughts on the plans to Somerset West and Taunton Council up until 20 April.
The new properties, 25% of which would be affordable housing, form part of plans to deliver a new country park in the area.
Mr Ashton, who owns the soon-to-be-developed Glebe Farm, said the scheme would tackle local issues such as flooding, sewage and highways.
Mr Dirk said people were worried about local wildlife, traffic and the capacity of the local school and doctors' surgery, which he said was "already well over capacity".
He said that there were only three entrances into the village, all of which were very narrow with no footway.
"Eighty six houses with at least 100 cars on top will just overwhelm things."
He said the "cumulative effect" would be a "green flag" for any developer to be able to gain permission.
Mr Ashton said he understood some of the villagers' concerns, adding: "It's something that we are very keen to fix."
The farmer said his scheme would mean the "visuals of the village" would not change.
He said the "95 acres of wild flowers, 34,000 trees, wetlands and some really sensitively-placed foot and cycle paths" would all benefit the area.
