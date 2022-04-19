Motorcyclist dies in A366 Norton St Phillip crash
A man has died in a crash between a motorbike and a tractor in Somerset.
Emergency services were called out to the A366 Farleigh Road, in Norton St Phillip, at about 15:35 BST on Monday.
The road was closed by Avon and Somerset Police while investigations took place and reopened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The motorcyclist, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say his next of kin have been informed.
