Woman arrested after man killed in Glastonbury stabbing
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed and died in a house on Easter Monday.
Police were called by the ambulance service to a property in Chilkwell Street in Glastonbury, Somerset, just before midnight
The man was found with serious injuries and died at the scene a short time later.
A woman who was inside the property was taken to hospital with stab wounds and is being held in police custody.
Chf Insp Andrew Pritchard, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We fully understand how shocking this will be for the local community and we'd like to reassure them a thorough investigation is already being carried out.
"We're working hard to establish the full circumstances which led to the tragic death of a man and while our inquiry is at a very early stage, we are confident this is an isolated incident."
The man is yet to be identified and a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death is due to take place.
Forensic investigators are working at the property and a road closure is in place at the A361 roundabout connecting Chilkwell Street and Bere Lane.
Officers are patrolling the area to provide reassurance to residents.