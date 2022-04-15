Ukraine: Bath woman says visa scheme an 'absolute nightmare'
- Published
A woman who has prepared her home for the arrival of a Ukrainian mother and son has described the delays to their visas as an "absolute nightmare".
Tamara Sturtz-Filby from Bath is set to host Alina, a 34-year-old from Kharkiv, and her two-year-old son Artem.
They have waited more than three weeks for their visas to be processed and are in temporary accommodation in Hungary.
The Government said it has changed visa processing and the application form had been "streamlined".
Ms Sturtz-Filby said: "It's been very frustrating. They're in limbo and have been incredibly patient."
Five adults and two children have arrived in Bath and North East Somerset under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, with a further four adults and seven children expected to arrive by the end of the Easter weekend.
Ms Sturtz-Filby said: "I just want them to be here now. They want to be here, we want them here so they can get on with the next bit of their lives."
Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) cabinet member Dine Romero said delays were not coming from the council side and they are "ready and prepared".
She said: "There are two almost parallel pieces of work going on. The visa application piece does seem to be long, laboured and very document-heavy, and our own processes have to ensure all checks been met, but we've been able to do those fairly quickly.
"We want people to know they are coming to a safe place and will not be exploited. The visa application is entirely separate."
The Government says it is processing visas as quickly as possible, but accepts that progress has not been quick enough in some cases.
A spokesperson said the Home Office has made changes to visa processing and the application form had been "streamlined".
"Ukrainian passport holders can now apply online and do their biometrics checks once in the UK, and greater resource has gone into the system," they added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk