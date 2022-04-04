Cost of living: Weston community fridge scheme turns food bank
A project originally set up to stop food waste is now being used as a food bank as people face rising costs.
Weston-super-Mare's Fridge of Free Stuff was established in October 2021 in the Sovereign Centre.
It takes donations of excess food from supermarkets and shops around the town, which would otherwise be thrown away.
"We have a lot of regulars and if we haven't got what they need they won't eat that day, which is scandalous," said volunteer Sandra Whitehead.
Most days the shop's entire contents are gone within 10 minutes of opening, she said.
"The ethos of the community fridge was to stop food waste and reduce CO2 emissions, but what we're finding is that people really need us," Ms Whitehead added.
"We're not meant to be perceived as an arm of the food bank, but unfortunately we are."
One user, Mark, told the BBC that without the fridge he would not be able to eat healthily.
"I was living on my own and getting noodles all the time, but since this opened I get much more fresh veg," he said.
"It's a godsend here, if it wasn't open I wouldn't know what I'd do."
Another user, Rosalyn, who is gluten intolerant, said she could not afford the bread she needs.
"Gluten free bread is £2.75 for a good loaf, these kind people here always keep one for me," she added.
"Cost of food worries me a lot because I'm on a limited income."
Volunteer Vinod Bavabhai said the fridge helped users feel secure knowing they had food for the day.
"If this scheme wasn't here, people would find it difficult. They're always trading on whether to heat or eat, or buy clothes for their children," he said.
