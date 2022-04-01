Hundreds down tools at Hinkley Point C nuclear plant
Hundreds of contractors at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant have downed tools over "concerns" about working arrangements.
They were working at the north Somerset nuclear power station for engineering firm Bylor before Friday's walkout.
Energy firm EDF, which runs the site, said Bylor was in discussions with workers about resolving the issues.
It is understood that the vast majority of the site's 7,500 staff have not taken part in the walkout.
A spokesperson for Bylor said: "Whilst other members of our Bylor team continued to work as normal at Hinkley Point C today, some have chosen to stand down.
"This group of workers have expressed concerns about their working arrangements at Hinkley Point C."
EDF said discussions, involving Bylor and unions, were taking place to try and resolve the issues.
The Bylor spokesperson said the talks with staff were aimed at resolving "their concerns so that we can achieve a resolution and return to work".
The company has been tasked with carrying out civil construction works as a contract partner at the site - which could cost up to £23billion.
