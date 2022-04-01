Taunton refugee host blasts rehoming process as 'inhumane'
A woman who has taken in a Ukrainian family as part of a government scheme has said the process needs to be simplified.
More than 2,700 visas have been issued under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Julie O'Donnell, from Taunton, is housing a Ukrainian family of four and said the process had been "outrageous".
But the government said it has "streamlined" the process and was moving "as quickly as possible" to help families seeking safety.
BBC Radio Somerset was told Ukrainian mother Olga and her three children arrived at the Taunton home after a lot of confusion over the application process.
"I'm sick to death of hearing our government saying they have simplified the process. They haven't made it simple and they haven't made it humane," Ms O'Donnell said.
"When I was filling out a form this end on the phone with Olga and her family stranded in Calais, there were so many answers you can't skip - unnecessary questions."
She also criticised some sections of the application that ask you to download and print a checklist.
"It's just outrageous that there are things like this in place on top of all of the anguish they've gone through," she added.
Olga told how it had been a "long and scary process and very difficult".
"Without you [Julie] we could not have done it," she said.
"Now we are safe and we understand we are home."
A government spokesperson said: "We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure that those fleeing Ukraine can find safety in the UK through the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine.
"We have streamlined the process so valid passport holders do not have to attend in-person appointments before arriving in the UK, simplified our forms and boosted caseworker numbers.
"We continue to speed up visa processing."
