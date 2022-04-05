New Somerset country park means new homes in Somerset
- Published
Almost 100 new homes are set to be built on the edge of Taunton as part of plans to deliver a new country park in the area.
The Maidenbrook Country Park is planned to be created between Taunton and Monkton Heathfield.
Some planting for what has been dubbed "the Somerset wood" within the park has already taken place.
GF Enterprises has now submitted plans to Somerset West and Taunton Council to deliver the park.
The new country park is planned to extend from the A3259 towards the nearby village of Cheddon Fitzpaine.
A spokesman for Simpson Studios, representing the applicant, said: "The master-plans are designed to feel open, surrounded by wildflower meadows, and looking in onto a central green.
"The design naturally encourages pedestrian access and low traffic speeds and is set out to enhance significant buildings and important views."
GF Enterprises submitted the plans on the condition that 86 homes can also be built in four clusters throughout the site.
Three of the four housing clusters will serve as infill development for the village.
Each of the four clusters will meet the council's target of 25 per cent affordable housing for any new large development, with 22 properties being sold at below the market rate.
Under the developer's proposals for phasing, around half of the new homes will be delivered before work to deliver the actual park gets under way, with the new homes at the Cheddon end being constructed first.
The park itself will be accessible from several rights of way, allowing for connections with both Monkton Heathfield, near the new junction of the western relief road and Taunton, linking up with routes to the River Tone and into the town centre.
Monkton Heathfield is one of three urban extensions designed to meet the bulk of Taunton's future housing needs.
Proposals for phase two of the Monkton Heathfield urban extension have been put forward by Persimmon Homes South West and Redrow Homes, comprising 1,210 homes, employment land, a new school and a new eastern relief road.
A decision on the park proposals and the associated housing is expected to be made by the council later in the year.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk